Erweiterte Funktionen



GB Group - Accelerating growth with Acuant acquisition




24.11.21 08:27
Edison Investment Research

GB Group (GBG) has announced a conditional agreement to acquire Acuant, a leading player in the US identity verification market. At an enterprise value of £547m, it marks GBG’s largest acquisition to date. The deal strengthens GBG’s position in the US, broadens its product offering and accelerates its technology roadmap. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the placing and the acquisition and our normalised EPS forecasts decline 3% in FY22, are flat in FY23 and increase 3% in FY24.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel
Uran Hot Stock 2022 nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,15 € 9,15 € -   € 0,00% 24.11./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006870611 914859 11,00 € 9,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,70 € +0,58%  09:16
Berlin 9,05 € +0,56%  14:35
München 9,15 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 8,85 € -3,28%  14:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,2246 $ -5,74%  27.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne mit Lithium Hot Stock - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...