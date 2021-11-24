GB Group - Accelerating growth with Acuant acquisition

GB Group (GBG) has announced a conditional agreement to acquire Acuant, a leading player in the US identity verification market. At an enterprise value of £547m, it marks GBG’s largest acquisition to date. The deal strengthens GBG’s position in the US, broadens its product offering and accelerates its technology roadmap. We have revised our forecasts to reflect the placing and the acquisition and our normalised EPS forecasts decline 3% in FY22, are flat in FY23 and increase 3% in FY24.