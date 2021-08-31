Erweiterte Funktionen
Fulham Shore - Hungry for more
31.08.21 14:22
Edison Investment Research
Fulham Shore has hit the spot with a positive trading update, a forceful endorsement of post-pandemic growth opportunities and confirmation of its own resources and ambition. In the eight weeks to 15 August sales showed impressive resilience (up 8%+ on 2019) despite exposure (almost 25% of sites) to subdued city centres (sales down 41%) as well as continued restrictions in the first half of the period. Increasing site availability and extensive savings in rents and capital costs on COVID-19 fallout look set to return openings to 2019 levels (10 due this year) and in the medium term a step change in estate size (a further 150+ locations across the UK plus international franchising). A cash-generative model with strong finances (£3.5m net cash with £28m headroom) should back this ambition.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,202 €
|0,19 €
|0,012 €
|+6,32%
|31.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9F8VG44
|A12D0Q
|0,20 €
|0,16 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.