Fulham Shore - Hungry for more

Fulham Shore has hit the spot with a positive trading update, a forceful endorsement of post-pandemic growth opportunities and confirmation of its own resources and ambition. In the eight weeks to 15 August sales showed impressive resilience (up 8%+ on 2019) despite exposure (almost 25% of sites) to subdued city centres (sales down 41%) as well as continued restrictions in the first half of the period. Increasing site availability and extensive savings in rents and capital costs on COVID-19 fallout look set to return openings to 2019 levels (10 due this year) and in the medium term a step change in estate size (a further 150+ locations across the UK plus international franchising). A cash-generative model with strong finances (£3.5m net cash with £28m headroom) should back this ambition.