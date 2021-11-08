Foresight Solar Fund - Powered by merchant exposure

Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) is the largest solar investor listed in the UK by installed capacity. With power prices more than tripling in 2021, FSFL’s c 25% merchant share of revenues allows the fund to benefit from this increase. While a lower discount rate was the largest contributor to the NAV per share increase to 104.1p in Q321 (98.0p at end-June 2021), power prices were the key external factor affecting the NAV. FSFL provides investors with a covered, sustainable and growing dividend (including in 2020 amid depressed power prices), underpinned by subsidised assets in the UK and high-return growth opportunities globally. Given the solar industry’s huge growth potential across the world, National Grid expects the UK’s solar capacity to more than double within the next 10 years.

