Finsbury Growth & Income Trust - Hopeful for better relative UK market performance

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) is managed by Nick Train, one of the founding partners of boutique investment firm Lindsell Train. While he is disappointed by the fund’s underperformance over the last 18 months, the manager emphasises that when things improve, it will not be due to a change in strategy or in the top positions, which all have multi-year holding periods. Train believes that there is potential for a relative catch-up by UK stocks given their significant underperformance compared with US and global indices, and the fact that the UK is home to a number of leading worldwide businesses that trade at a discount to their global peers.