FinLab - Continued focus on its existing portfolio

FinLab reported an NAV total return of 18% in H121, backed by the strong share price performance of its only listed holding Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) and developments at its unlisted fintech investments. The changes to its shareholder structure (with Bernd Förtsch becoming the majority owner) in January 2021 resulted in the appointment of new management in April 2021. Meanwhile, FinLab has remained focused on its existing portfolio companies and investing through the FinLab EOS VC fund.