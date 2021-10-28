Filtronic - Successful focus on new customer acquisition

Erweiterte Funktionen



Filtronic’s AGM statement notes that the group’s trading performance during the opening months of FY22 has been in line with management forecasts and shows a healthy improvement on FY21. Management remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations. We therefore leave our estimates, which look for 15.5% year-on-year revenue growth and a 13.7% rise in EBITDA, unchanged.

