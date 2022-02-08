Filtronic - Recovery continues into H122

Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison Investment Research

Filtronic’s H122 results show a 12% growth in revenues accompanied by an 83% jump in EBITDA. The recovery in demand in the US public safety market first observed in Q421 has been sustained, more than offsetting a drop in sales of 5G XHaul transceivers caused by a supply chain issue. This issue was resolved during Q222, so we leave our FY22 estimates broadly unchanged and introduce estimates for FY23.

