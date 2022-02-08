Erweiterte Funktionen
Filtronic - Recovery continues into H122
08.02.22 07:38
Edison Investment Research
Filtronic’s H122 results show a 12% growth in revenues accompanied by an 83% jump in EBITDA. The recovery in demand in the US public safety market first observed in Q421 has been sustained, more than offsetting a drop in sales of 5G XHaul transceivers caused by a supply chain issue. This issue was resolved during Q222, so we leave our FY22 estimates broadly unchanged and introduce estimates for FY23.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,127 €
|0,127 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./09:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0003362992
|897725
|0,14 €
|0,080 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,127 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|München
|0,118 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,118 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,16 $
|-4,48%
|25.01.22
= Realtime
