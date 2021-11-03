Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Facc":
 Aktien      Fonds    


FACC - New growth opportunities as market recovers




03.11.21 14:30
Edison Investment Research

FACC is a market leader in lightweight composite materials for the aerospace industry and is well placed to benefit as the civil aircraft market recovers. The company is focused on delivering improved margins as volumes ramp back up across its product segments, supported by strong positions on leading new aircraft programmes and its clear technological edge. In addition, FACC is to develop the growing new market potentials such as unmanned air mobility and space where applying its technologies can add value to the development of new products.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,02 € 8,97 € 0,05 € +0,56% 03.11./20:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT00000FACC2 A1147K 12,52 € 4,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,02 € +0,56%  20:22
Düsseldorf 8,93 € +0,22%  19:31
Frankfurt 8,91 € +0,22%  08:51
München 8,90 € +0,11%  08:16
Berlin 8,95 € -0,22%  18:45
Stuttgart 8,89 € -1,33%  10:30
Xetra 8,82 € -2,43%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
621 FACC - aufstrebendes Unterneh. 13.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...