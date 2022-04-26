Erweiterte Funktionen


Exos Aerospace - Developing reusable launch vehicles




26.04.22 16:32
Edison Investment Research

Founded in Texas in 2014, Exos Aerospace is a private company that is rapidly developing into a highly capable launch services provider. It is building on its current suborbital plans to enable the deployment of payloads into low Earth orbit (LEO) in the next three years. This should allow the company to become a cost-effective launch partner for smaller payloads, as well as a transportation and logistics supplier for future space manufacturing and research projects.

