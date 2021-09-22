Exasol - FY21 guidance maintained

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.09.21 07:56
Edison Investment Research

Exasol reported H121 results that reflected its focus on structuring the business for growth. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was 27% higher year-on-year and reported revenue 29% higher, and management maintained its target for ARR growth of 45% for FY21. Headcount nearly doubled y-o-y, reflecting investment in product development and sales and marketing. The imminent release of Exasol’s cloud-native SaaS solution provides greater flexibility for customers and widens the addressable market to include those companies that prefer a consumption model.

