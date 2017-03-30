Erweiterte Funktionen
Exane BNP upgrades Deutsche Post to "outperform" - EUR 36 target price
30.03.17 14:05
Exane BNP Paribas
Paris (dpa-AFX Analyser) - French investment bank, Exane BNP Paribas, upgraded Deutsche Post from "neutral" to "outperform", raising the target price from EUR 31 to EUR 36.
In a study Thursday analyst, Robert Joynson, underlined the German logistics groups rather positive performance in the freight and express business. On top of that, he pointed out the groups high dividend payout until 2020./ajx/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (30.03.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,995 €
|32,105 €
|-0,11 €
|-0,34%
|03.04./10:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
|Analysten:
|Robert Joynson
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,011 €
|-0,31%
|10:25
|Düsseldorf
|32,225 €
|+1,53%
|08:21
|Hannover
|32,11 €
|+1,13%
|08:10
|Berlin
|32,12 €
|+0,93%
|08:08
|München
|32,06 €
|+0,50%
|09:56
|Hamburg
|32,09 €
|+0,30%
|09:39
|Stuttgart
|32,025 €
|-0,10%
|10:10
|Xetra
|31,995 €
|-0,34%
|10:12
|Frankfurt
|32,035 €
|-0,39%
|10:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,50 $
|-0,65%
|28.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
