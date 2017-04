Paris (dpa-AFX Analyser) - French investment bank, Exane BNP Paribas, upgraded Deutsche Post from "neutral" to "outperform", raising the target price from EUR 31 to EUR 36.In a study Thursday analyst, Robert Joynson, underlined the German logistics group’s rather positive performance in the freight and express business. On top of that, he pointed out the group’s high dividend payout until 2020./ajx/misFor more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (30.03.2017/ac/a/d)