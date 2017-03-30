Erweiterte Funktionen

Exane BNP upgrades Deutsche Post to "outperform" - EUR 36 target price




30.03.17 14:05
Exane BNP Paribas

Paris (dpa-AFX Analyser) - French investment bank, Exane BNP Paribas, upgraded Deutsche Post from "neutral" to "outperform", raising the target price from EUR 31 to EUR 36.

In a study Thursday analyst, Robert Joynson, underlined the German logistics groups rather positive performance in the freight and express business. On top of that, he pointed out the groups high dividend payout until 2020./ajx/mis

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (30.03.2017/ac/a/d)

Analysten: Robert Joynson
