Exane BNP raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 50 - "outperform"




19.09.17 11:54
Exane BNP Paribas

Paris (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of French investment bank, Exane BNP, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 36 to EUR 50 while, at the same time, confirming their "outperform" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Robert Joynson, maintained that, considering the position of the German logistics giant within the overall competition, the cash inflow that may be expected and the group’s general evaluation, the stock price is simply too low. Should the DAX listed group meet its goals, something which the analyst is truly expecting, the stock will show an above average performance. By 2022, the securities expert expects the stock to realize a profit of more than 100 percent for the shareholders./ajx/ag. Analysis date: September 19, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (19.09.2017/ac/a/d)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,32 € -0,22 € -0,56% 27.10./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 39,72 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Robert Joynson
