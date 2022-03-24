Evolva - Shareholder-friendly AGM proposals

Erweiterte Funktionen



Evolva has announced changes to its Board of Directors at its upcoming AGM. Richard Ridinger, who joined the board two years ago, is not standing for re-election given his other commitments, but will continue to support Evolva in an advisory role. Two new members are being proposed, bringing the total number of board members to five and broadening the board’s experience. Evolva is also proposing to increase the existing conditional and authorised share capital to allow for strategic and financial flexibility, as well as strengthening its corporate governance and shareholder rights. There has been substantial management change at Evolva over the past few years as it moves to a product-based revenue model. The AGM proposals demonstrate that the new CEO, Christian Wichert, wishes to be more shareholder friendly as he continues to move Evolva towards break-even and profitability.

