Evolva - Progressing towards cash break-even
28.10.21 09:42
Edison Investment Research
Evolva has undergone a transformation from an R&D-driven enterprise to a commercial company with a product-based revenue model. Its H121 results demonstrated that Evolva is progressing towards its goal of being cash break-even by FY23. H1 revenue was up 60% y-o-y to CHF6.4m, and all segments witnessed an increase in sales. The contract manufacturer network continues to expand and manufacturing scale-up and optimisation is yielding successful results. Evolva now expects to see positive gross profits from Q421.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,175 $
|0,163 $
|0,012 $
|+7,36%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0021218067
|A0EAKH
|0,32 $
|0,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,175 $
|+7,36%
|25.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,1676 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
