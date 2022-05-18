Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evolva Holding":
 Aktien    


Evolva - Evolving the sales model




18.05.22 14:18
Edison Investment Research

Evolva has signed a distribution agreement to jointly develop the Brazilian market for resveratrol with its new partner, Tovani Benzaquen, a distributor of food and functional ingredients. Management expects revenues to exceed CHF1.5m over the next 2.5 years. The distribution agreement opens the Brazilian market for resveratrol, thus should result in an uplift in revenue expectations for the product. If successful, we believe the distribution agreement could be extended to other markets in Latin America and the model could eventually be rolled out to new markets in Asia, for example. We believe this is a significant step in Evolva’s commercialisation capabilities under new CEO Christian Wichert, as he instils a sense of urgency into the business and transitions the company to a fully product-based commercial model.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien muss man jetzt haben - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
463% Uranium Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,09 $ 0,10 $ -0,01 $ -10,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0021218067 A0EAKH 0,24 $ 0,090 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,182 € -0,11%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,09 $ -10,00%  16.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Top-Aktie gehört ins Depot: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Evolva Holding: Swiss Biotech 07.10.21
167 Arpid morgen mit Fundmentalen. 18.03.20
4 Interessantes Wertpapier gefund. 07.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...