Evolva - Bolstering the balance sheet




02.12.21 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Evolva has announced a private placement whereby Veraison SICAV will purchase 63.75m shares in a private placement at CHF0.118 per share, or a 7% discount to the lowest daily volume weighted average price during the six trading days before the announcement. This will raise gross proceeds of CHF7.5m, which will be used to finance ongoing activities. Settlement is expected on 6 December. Veraison is a long-term, Switzerland-based investor and the proceeds provide much-needed headroom until Evolva reaches its goal of cash breakeven, which is slated for FY23.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1615 $ 0,1685 $ -0,007 $ -4,15% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0021218067 A0EAKH 0,32 $ 0,13 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1615 $ -4,15%  01.12.21
