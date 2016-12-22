Eurozone Growth To Improve To At Least 0.4% In Q4: IHS Global Insight

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone is likely to see some pick-up in growth in the fourth quarter and is set to log a decent start to 2017, IHS Global Insight Economist Howard Archer, said.





Flash data from European Commission released on Wednesday showed that the consumer sentiment index rose 1.1 points to a 20-month high of -5.1 in December.

Following lacklustre expansion of 0.3 percent in both the second and third quarters, the economist expects Eurozone GDP growth to improve to at least 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter and believe that 0.5 percent expansion is very possible.

Nonetheless, Archer said there are significant concerns over the Eurozone growth outlook for 2017 amid an uncertain political outlook.

Consumers benefited from pretty decent fundamentals overall, notably including higher employment and muted inflation.

However, the fundamentals for Eurozone consumers could well soften overall during the coming months as inflation is likely to spike to close to 1.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, thereby eating into purchasing power, he said.

Much will likely depend on how well Eurozone labor markets do over the coming months. Furthermore, Archer said consumer confidence could very well be pressurized by increasing political uncertainty over the coming months.

