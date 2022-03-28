Erweiterte Funktionen



European Opportunities Trust - Tough times expected to reaffirm a tested strategy




28.03.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

European Opportunities Trust’s (EOT’s) manager, Alexander Darwall, aims to construct an ‘all weather’ portfolio comprising stocks able to generate profits and capital growth in all economic climates. He seeks out globally focused companies with unique technologies, favourable industry structures and multiple growth channels. Recent performance has been mixed, in part due to the trust’s quality bias, but long-term performance has been strong in absolute and relative terms. EOT made annualised returns over the 10 years to end February 2022 of 11.4% in NAV terms and 10.9% on a share price basis, compared to a benchmark return of 8.7%. Darwall is confident that his consistent, high-conviction investment approach will ensure the trust weathers the challenges posed by the current climate and continues to deliver capital growth over the long term.

Bitte warten...