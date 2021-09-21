European Assets Trust - Performance, income and a well-balanced portfolio

Erweiterte Funktionen


21.09.21 10:40
Edison Investment Research

European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to achieve long-term growth of capital through investments in smaller European companies (excluding the UK). EAT’s managers Sam Cosh and Lucy Morris believe such companies are often not well-researched or appreciated. This leads to market inefficiencies, which Cosh and Morris seek to exploit to deliver a superior long-term investment performance. The managers grasped the opportunities created by last year’s sharp market sell-off to add new names at attractive prices. These changes are now paying off. The trust has performed particularly strongly in absolute terms over the past year and outperformed the benchmark significantly over one, three and 10 years. The managers are confident that their approach is the best way to keep delivering attractive returns to shareholders, not just for now, but also over the long term. The trust has a high distribution policy that pays a dividend of 6% of NAV as at the end of the preceding financial year – by far the highest yield in its sector.

