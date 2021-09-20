Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker - Returning to pre-COVID-19 growth path




20.09.21 11:28
Edison Investment Research

Esker’s H121 results confirm growth has accelerated after a period of COVID-19-induced weaker demand in FY20. Revenue growth of 19% y-o-y compares to 8% growth in H120 and FY20. Despite increasing headcount by 12% y-o-y, Esker reported operating profit growth of 47% and an operating margin at the higher end of the company’s 13–15% target range. While FY21 guidance is unchanged, our earnings forecasts for FY21/22 have been revised to reflect the pace of cost increases and wage inflation.

