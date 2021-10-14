Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker - Q3 update confirms FY21 outlook




14.10.21 08:14
Edison Investment Research

Esker’s Q3 update confirms continued strong revenue growth (23% y-o-y constant currency growth in Q321, 22% for 9M21), with organic revenue growth guidance for FY21 nudged up to 18%. Order intake also continues to grow at double-digit rates, providing the foundations for growth in the medium term. We maintain our forecasts.

