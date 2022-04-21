Erweiterte Funktionen
Esker - Q1 revenue in line, outlook maintained
21.04.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research
Esker reported 18% y-o-y revenue growth for Q122 and continues to expect organic growth of 15–16% for the full year with operating margins in its target range of 12–15%. This is in line with our forecasts, which are unchanged. The lifetime value of new contracts signed in Q122 increased by 23% y-o-y to €13.3m, underpinning our growth expectations.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|167,10 €
|168,30 €
|-1,20 €
|-0,71%
|21.04./18:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000035818
|907928
|365,00 €
|158,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|167,10 €
|-0,71%
|16:49
|Frankfurt
|168,20 €
|+2,25%
|08:01
|München
|168,10 €
|+1,20%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|167,70 €
|+0,06%
|15:33
|Berlin
|165,20 €
|-1,61%
|18:42
|Düsseldorf
|164,50 €
|-1,91%
|18:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Dividende 0,50 plus 51,5%
|22.06.21