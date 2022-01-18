Erweiterte Funktionen



Esker - Positive outlook




18.01.22 11:36
Edison Investment Research

Esker reported a strong close to the year, with Q421 revenue up 16% y-o-y despite a resurgence of the pandemic in December and FY21 revenue ahead of our estimate. Growth in both the annual recurring value and average length of contracts signed in FY21 provides support for management’s expectations of 16% revenue growth in FY22. Esker also recently agreed to acquire Market Dojo, an e-procurement software provider, to enhance its Procure-to-Pay offering. We have revised our forecasts to reflect better FY21 revenues, currency and the acquisition. Our normalised diluted EPS forecast increases by 3.2% in FY21 and reflecting investment in Market Dojo, reduces by 3.2% in FY22.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 380% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
260,00 € 264,00 € -4,00 € -1,52% 18.01./19:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000035818 907928 365,00 € 256,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		260,00 € -1,52%  17.01.22
Frankfurt 262,00 € +0,77%  17:27
Stuttgart 260,50 € +0,77%  17:07
Düsseldorf 261,00 € +0,58%  18:00
München 259,00 € -1,52%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 335,34 $ -19,74%  10.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 216% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Dividende 0,50 plus 51,5% 22.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...