Ernst Russ - Robust results growth
07.04.22 11:12
Edison Investment Research
Ernst Russ (ERAG) reported robust results in FY21, with fully diluted EPS increasing fourfold to €0.49 from €0.12 in FY20, as the top line and profitability significantly improved year-on-year. The revenue from shipping increased 117% y-o-y, mostly on the back of a 74% increase in charter rates. The remaining activities of ERAG are being phased down and made up 12% of revenues in FY21 (33% in FY20). ERAG reported its adjusted EBIT margin at 33%, compared to only 5% in FY20.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,91 €
|6,97 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,86%
|07.04./18:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A161077
|A16107
|7,75 €
|2,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,91 €
|-0,86%
|18:26
|Stuttgart
|6,94 €
|+0,43%
|18:15
|Xetra
|6,97 €
|+0,43%
|17:36
|Frankfurt
|7,06 €
|+0,28%
|13:02
|Düsseldorf
|6,90 €
|-0,86%
|18:00
|München
|6,99 €
|-3,72%
|10:40
|Hamburg
|6,97 €
|-5,17%
|08:15
|Hannover
|6,97 €
|-5,17%
|08:15
|Berlin
|6,88 €
|-5,36%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
