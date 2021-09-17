Erweiterte Funktionen



Ernst Russ - Catching the tailwinds




17.09.21 13:12
Edison Investment Research

In H121, Ernst Russ (ERAG) continued its fleet expansion with the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, bringing the number of majority owned ships to 18. It also sold the Bremen Fund management subsegment, decreasing its assets under management (AUM) in the management services segment, by €0.2bn to €0.6bn at end-June 2021. On the back of robust market environment for container shipping and healthy operational performance, management introduced the FY21 guidance with targeted revenues ranging from €85m to €90m and EBIT between €24m and €26m (compared to €55.6m and €2.3m in FY20, respectively).

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)
Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.033% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,12 € 4,12 € -   € 0,00% 17.09./16:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161077 A16107 4,54 € 0,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,12 € -0,48%  16:18
Stuttgart 4,12 € +0,49%  15:30
Berlin 4,14 € +0,49%  08:00
Hamburg 4,16 € +0,48%  08:09
Düsseldorf 4,10 € 0,00%  16:00
Xetra 4,12 € 0,00%  16:09
Hannover 4,16 € -0,48%  08:10
München 4,12 € -0,96%  12:18
Frankfurt 4,12 € -1,44%  16:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uranpreis explodiert - Bill Gates will Hunderte Atomkraftwerke bauen. Warren Buffet steigt ein. 355% Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
504 HCI Kaufempfehlung? 14:13
112 Ernst Russ AG - Umfirmierung. 04.01.19
16 HCI HAMMONIA SHIPPING: Erf. 23.03.15
15 HCI Capital die nächste rakete? 14.08.13
  Löschung 22.12.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...