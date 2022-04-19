Epwin Group - Raised estimates and margin upside potential

Epwin’s FY21 results exceeded our modestly upgraded estimates following a year-end update. The other highlights of the year were confirmed de-leveraging in line with guidance and a confident DPS uplift. Further recovery of industry input cost inflation through margin performance will be keenly watched but we have raised estimates for FY22 and FY23, including a stronger dividend expectation. In our view, the margin and share price risks are now firmly to the upside.