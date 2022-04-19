Erweiterte Funktionen
Epwin Group - Raised estimates and margin upside potential
19.04.22 08:24
Edison Investment Research
Epwin’s FY21 results exceeded our modestly upgraded estimates following a year-end update. The other highlights of the year were confirmed de-leveraging in line with guidance and a confident DPS uplift. Further recovery of industry input cost inflation through margin performance will be keenly watched but we have raised estimates for FY22 and FY23, including a stronger dividend expectation. In our view, the margin and share price risks are now firmly to the upside.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,15 €
|1,10 €
|0,05 €
|+4,55%
|19.04./20:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNGY4Y86
|A1164R
|1,42 €
|1,01 €
1,15
+4,55%
-
0,00%
