Ensurge Micropower - Superior replacement in billion-unit market




11.03.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Ensurge is using its proven printed technology and roll-to-roll (R2R) production facility to make solid-state lithium microbatteries. It is targeting markets where the high energy density, flexible form factor, enhanced cycling and improved safety features offered by its innovative technology should be able to command a premium compared with conventional batteries. The company is currently preparing for an initial production ramp towards the end of FY22.

