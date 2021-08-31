Erweiterte Funktionen
Ensurge Micropower - Still on track to deliver first microbatteries in Q421
31.08.21 07:46
Edison Investment Research
Ensurge has signed two commercial agreements so far this year, giving it a route to market in both of its initial target markets. The company has validated the performance of battery cells deposited using its existing roll-to-roll production line and is installing cell stacking equipment, keeping it on track to deliver initial product revenues in late 2021.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0589 €
|0,0501 €
|0,0088 €
|+17,56%
|31.08./14:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010299068
|A0H1DM
|0,13 €
|0,0085 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0589 €
|+17,56%
|13:24
|Stuttgart
|0,0591 €
|+11,51%
|12:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0833 $
|+11,07%
|26.08.21
|München
|0,0588 €
|0,00%
|08:09
= Realtime
