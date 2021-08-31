Erweiterte Funktionen

Ensurge Micropower - Still on track to deliver first microbatteries in Q421




31.08.21 07:46
Edison Investment Research

Ensurge has signed two commercial agreements so far this year, giving it a route to market in both of its initial target markets. The company has validated the performance of battery cells deposited using its existing roll-to-roll production line and is installing cell stacking equipment, keeping it on track to deliver initial product revenues in late 2021.

