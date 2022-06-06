Ensurge Micropower - Expecting to ship samples ‘shortly’

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ensurge Micropower":

Ensurge Micropower’s CEO took the opportunity in the recent Q122 results presentation to brief investors on the status of the company’s programme to ship samples of its milliampere hour (mAh) scale solid-state lithium microbatteries to customers. The company expects to deliver samples to its customers ‘shortly’. This is discussed in the body of this note. Ensurge already has agreements with five customers waiting for the samples.