Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ensurge Micropower":
 Aktien    


Ensurge Micropower - Closer to delivering customer samples




10.05.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Ensurge Micropower has provided a detailed update on its progress on manufacturing the world’s first milliampere hour scale solid-state lithium microbatteries, noting that it expects to provide samples to its customers ‘shortly’. This is a critical step in the company’s development, because it already has agreements with five customers that are waiting for the samples and, unlike most early-stage technology companies, already has a volume manufacturing facility, which it is preparing for delivery of commercial volumes of microbatteries to a lead customer by end 2022.

Aktuell
Milliardäre kaufen jetzt Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
416% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,236 € 0,236 € -   € 0,00% 10.05./13:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0012450008 A3DJDB 0,70 € 0,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,236 € 0,00%  08:05
Stuttgart 0,20 € -10,71%  12:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,264 $ -17,50%  06.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Thin Film Electronics 20.11.21
2 Der Aktie gehört ein Thema zu. 27.02.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...