Ensurge Micropower - Closer to delivering customer samples

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ensurge Micropower":

Ensurge Micropower has provided a detailed update on its progress on manufacturing the world’s first milliampere hour scale solid-state lithium microbatteries, noting that it expects to provide samples to its customers ‘shortly’. This is a critical step in the company’s development, because it already has agreements with five customers that are waiting for the samples and, unlike most early-stage technology companies, already has a volume manufacturing facility, which it is preparing for delivery of commercial volumes of microbatteries to a lead customer by end 2022.