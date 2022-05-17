Erweiterte Funktionen
Endeavour Mining - A strong opening
17.05.22 10:12
Edison Investment Research
Endeavour’s Q122 adjusted net EPS from continuing operations were within 4% of our prior estimate, at US$0.49/share, with gold sold exceeding our forecasts by 7%, led by outperformance at the company’s flagship assets, Hounde, Ity and Sabodala-Massawa. In the wake of these first quarter results, we have revised our earnings estimates for the company – in this case downwards (see Exhibit 4), albeit the reductions reflect non-operational issues such as 1) a downward revision to the gold price, 2) the inclusion of a systematic method for estimating share-based payments on a quarterly basis for the first time and 3) a change in our assumptions regarding interest income. In the aftermath of these changes, however, our forecasts for adjusted net EPS are no more than 9.5% from the market consensus for FY22. By contrast however, our valuation of Endeavour has increased as a result of the inclusion of the Sabodala-Massawa expansion project into our medium- and longer-term cash flow forecasts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,50 €
|21,80 €
|0,70 €
|+3,21%
|17.05./14:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BL6K5J42
|A3CSCF
|25,60 €
|17,80 €
Werte im Artikel
22,50
+3,21%
0,060
-2,60%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,50 €
|+3,21%
|14:17
|Stuttgart
|21,80 €
|+2,83%
|11:25
|Düsseldorf
|22,10 €
|+2,31%
|14:01
|München
|21,30 €
|+1,43%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|21,50 €
|+1,42%
|12:48
|Berlin
|21,70 €
|+0,93%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,68 $
|+0,61%
|16.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|539
|16524Sieben die Dollar liegen d.
|22.03.22
|115
|ENDEAVOUR MINING COR na.
|15.12.21
|8
|Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSX: .
|25.04.21