Erweiterte Funktionen



Electra Private Equity - Realisation strategy at the final stage




02.12.21 12:10
Edison Investment Research

On 2 November and 2 December 2021, Electra Private Equity (ELTA) reiterated its corporate strategy for moving its listing from the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange to AIM, and provided updates on current trading for its remaining corporate investment, Hotter Shoes. With respect to trading, there was ongoing strength in Hotter’s revenue growth. Management’s medium-term guidance for Hotter suggests a revenue CAGR of 12% and EBIT CAGR of c 86% in FY22–25e. This guidance excludes incremental revenue from potential new brand partnerships as Unbound seeks to leverage its core target demographic, which management believes could double profits again in the medium term. Applying the median EV/sales multiple of UK online consumer peers to Hotter’s FY22 and FY23 guidance suggests an equity value of £22–33m, an average of £27.5m, versus its last reported (30 September 2021) adjusted net asset value (NAV) of £33.5m, before any incremental revenue and profit from the new brand partnerships. Unbound’s equity value will likely be enhanced when it is listed on AIM by the transfer of residual cash from Electra. Our estimated NAV for ELTA is £36.1m compared to the current market cap of £24.8m.

Aktuell
Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Neuer 500% Uran Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,9185 $ 1,55 $ -0,6315 $ -40,74% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003085445 865880 9,30 $ 0,91 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,75 € +6,38%  14:50
Frankfurt 0,72 € +2,13%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,9185 $ -40,74%  23.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...