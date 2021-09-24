Erweiterte Funktionen



Egdon Resources - Wressle exceeds expectations




24.09.21 07:50
Edison Investment Research

The Wressle-1 well has delivered above management’s expectation, producing at 884bod with a further c 80boed of gas. With a 30% working interest in Wressle, Egdon has achieved a significantly higher 289boed net versus its target of 150bod, with the full potential of the well yet to be tested. Further onshore drilling remains dependent on successful farm-outs, while offshore, the 3D seismic surveys on the Shell operated Resolution and Endeavour discoveries will now be delayed beyond the previously rescheduled February 2022 date. Egdon has also made progress with its geothermal projects, having identified the Dukes Wood-1 oil well for recompletion for geothermal heat production.

