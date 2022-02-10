Edel - Streaming and vinyl press ahead

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Edel":

Edel’s FY21 results (to 30 September) showed the benefits of continuing strong demand for the group’s wide range of digital content, alongside the sustained demand for physical vinyl. H221 revenue was 26% ahead of the prior year, delivering overall FY21 revenue growth of 17% to €251m, well ahead of management’s guided range of €220–230m. Inflation and supply chain issues ate into H221 margins and this is set to be an ongoing feature through FY22, with guidance on revenue and net income broadly flat year-on-year. The very strong 12-month share price performance has eroded, but not closed, the discount to Edel’s publishing and entertainment peers.