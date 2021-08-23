Erweiterte Funktionen
EQS Group - Whistleblowing deadline fast approaching
23.08.21 13:12
Edison Investment Research
EQS Group’s H121 results were strong, showing robust increases in revenue and its customer base. Following its Q321 acquisition of Business Keeper, EQS is now well positioned to capitalise on the time-limited opportunity offered by the European Whistleblowing Directive. Achieving a strong foothold here will be key for driving SaaS customer acquisition, underpinning management’s ambitious short- and medium- term guidance.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,60 €
|46,00 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,87%
|23.08./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005494165
|549416
|47,00 €
|20,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,60 €
|-0,87%
|17:40
|München
|45,00 €
|+0,45%
|09:16
|Frankfurt
|45,00 €
|0,00%
|09:16
|Düsseldorf
|45,20 €
|-0,44%
|19:01
|Xetra
|45,60 €
|-0,44%
|17:36
|Berlin
|45,60 €
|-0,44%
|18:43
|Stuttgart
|45,20 €
|-0,88%
|18:45
= Realtime
