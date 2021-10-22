EQS Group - Grasping the whistleblowing opportunity

Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS has built a strong platform business in corporate compliance and investor relations, with growing recurring revenues. It is well positioned to capitalise on the time-limited expansion opportunity presented by the European Whistleblowing Directive, which has an implementation deadline of December 2021. Achieving a strong foothold here will be key for driving greater SaaS customer acquisition, underpinning management’s ambitious medium-term revenue and margin guidance.

