EQS Group - Business Keeper a keeper

16.11.21 08:24
Edison Investment Research

EQS Group’s Q3 figures show the boost given to its whistleblowing offering by the June acquisition of Business Keeper, lifting the total number of whistleblowing customers to around 1,500. Implementation of the EU Directive into national legislations is delayed in a number of territories, but the direction of travel is set and the timetable slippage should only be one or two quarters. The additional sales and marketing costs were already factored into our estimates (in line with management guidance for FY21), which are unchanged. We regard the scale of the opportunity as worth the short-term impact on EBITDA.

