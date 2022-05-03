Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Weaker European business drives downgrades




03.05.22 15:04
Edison Investment Research

With its Q322 trading update, EML Payments downgraded its guidance for FY22. A number of factors have combined to weigh on revenue and increase overheads. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower revenue growth and a higher cost base, cutting our EBITDA and NPATA forecasts for FY22–24. In our view, resolution of the Irish regulatory issue and rising interest rates are the two main factors that could provide earnings and share price upside.

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
370% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05 € 1,02 € 0,03 € +2,94% 03.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 3,64 € 1,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,05 € +2,94%  03.05.22
Stuttgart 1,05 € +2,94%  03.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...