EML Payments - Reassuring Q1 update

EML provided a Q122 trading update at its AGM, confirming GDV growth of 14% y-o-y, revenue growth of 29% and underlying EBITDA growth of 11%. Management updated guidance for FY22, tightening the revenue range and leaving the underlying EBITDA and NPATA ranges unchanged. EML is in ongoing dialogue with the Irish regulator and is aiming to substantially complete its remediation plan by the end of CY21. We have revised our forecasts to reflect updated guidance, maintaining our underlying EBITDA and NPATA forecasts this year and reducing them in FY23 and FY24 to reflect slightly lower GDV forecasts for GPR and Digital Payments.