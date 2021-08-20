EML Payments - Moving forward

EML Payments reported a strong underlying performance in FY21 driven by volume growth in the General Purpose Reloadable division and higher breakage revenue in the Gift & Incentive business. EML is working with the Irish regulator to resolve the issues within PFS’s European operations and, subject to French regulator approval, expects to complete the Sentenial acquisition in September. This deal will bring open banking technologies to the group, enabling EML to offer both card-based and direct-from-bank-account technologies to its customer base.