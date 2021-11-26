EML Payments - Making progress with the Irish regulator

The latest correspondence from the Irish regulator clarifies the volume limits within which EML’s Irish-regulated subsidiary can trade while its remediation plan is being carried out. PFS Card Services Ireland (PCSIL) can sign new customers and launch new programmes as long as it stays within the material growth restrictions set by the regulator. This represents a step forward in meeting the regulator’s requirements and should allow the business to resume implementing programmes that had been put on hold. EML continues to target substantial completion of the remediation programme by the end of CY21 and full completion by the end of March 2022.