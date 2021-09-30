Erweiterte Funktionen



EML Payments - Bringing Sentenial into the fold




30.09.21 11:12
Edison Investment Research

EML Payments closed the acquisition of Sentenial today, in line with its target to complete by the end of Q122. This marks a crucial step in the group’s evolution from a gift card company to a provider of a wide range of payment services, including reloadable cards, digital payments, open banking and account-to-account payments.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) voraus
Neuer 238% Lithium Hot Stock nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,46 € 2,28 € 0,18 € +7,89% 30.09./17:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EML7 A1J8P1 3,74 € 1,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,46 € +7,89%  12:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Rallye hat gerade erst begonnen - Allzeithoch über 140 USD voraus. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...