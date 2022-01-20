Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
 Aktien    


EMIS Group - Strong FY21 drives upgrades




20.01.22 13:48
Edison Investment Research

EMIS’s FY21 revenue and operating profit came in ahead of the top end of consensus, reflecting a year of growth for EMIS Enterprise and more normal trading in EMIS Health after a year helping the NHS to deal with the pandemic. Post year-end, the company bolstered its analytics business with the acquisition of GP practice business intelligence tools provider Edenbridge Healthcare for £4m. We have upgraded our normalised diluted EPS forecasts by 2% in FY21 and 1% in FY22 and FY23.

Aktuell
Klimawende mit Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Neuer 358% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,78 € 15,10 € 0,68 € +4,50% 20.01./19:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B61D1Y04 A1CVN6 16,90 € 11,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 16,02 € +5,53%  18:25
Stuttgart 15,86 € +5,03%  16:21
Frankfurt 15,78 € +4,50%  15:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...