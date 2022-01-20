Erweiterte Funktionen
EMIS Group - Strong FY21 drives upgrades
20.01.22 13:48
Edison Investment Research
EMIS’s FY21 revenue and operating profit came in ahead of the top end of consensus, reflecting a year of growth for EMIS Enterprise and more normal trading in EMIS Health after a year helping the NHS to deal with the pandemic. Post year-end, the company bolstered its analytics business with the acquisition of GP practice business intelligence tools provider Edenbridge Healthcare for £4m. We have upgraded our normalised diluted EPS forecasts by 2% in FY21 and 1% in FY22 and FY23.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,78 €
|15,10 €
|0,68 €
|+4,50%
|20.01./19:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B61D1Y04
|A1CVN6
|16,90 €
|11,92 €
= Realtime
