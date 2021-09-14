Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EMIS GROUP PLC":
 Aktien    


EMIS Group - Commercialising recent investment




14.09.21 06:26
Edison Investment Research

EMIS reported H121 results ahead of board expectations and is on track to meet the company’s FY21 expectations. After a period of investment to develop the EMIS-X platform, and at least a year of diverting resource to support customers’ COVID-19 efforts, EMIS is now in a position to execute its growth strategy. Our revenue and adjusted operating profit forecasts are unchanged, with revenue growth accelerating to the lower end of the targeted medium-term 5–9% range from FY22.

Aktuell
Covid-19 Hot Stock erzielt Durchbruch für Covid-19 Impfstoff-Kandidat
Nach 3.204% mit BioNTech SE ($BNTX) und 3.666% mit Moderna ($MRNA)

BioVaxys Technology Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,78 € 16,20 € -0,42 € -2,59% 14.09./11:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B61D1Y04 A1CVN6 16,44 € 10,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 15,94 € +0,76%  11:39
Berlin 16,06 € +0,37%  11:35
Frankfurt 15,78 € -2,59%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen grünes Atomkraftwerk

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...