Erweiterte Funktionen


Doctor Care Anywhere Group - Making progress towards profitability




25.04.22 08:46
Edison Investment Research

Doctor Care Anywhere Group’s (DOC) Q122 results showed continuing revenue momentum from FY21, as well as a significant expansion in its gross margin as the costs of delivering consultations reverted to more normalised levels. Over the quarter, DOC significantly reduced its overheads and believes the platform’s operating leverage will allow it to scale and reach its goal of EBITDA run-rate profitability by H123.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 233% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:21 , Aktiennews
Was nun, Aroundtown?
13:21 , Aktiennews
Vorsicht vor AcelRx!
13:21 , Aktiennews
Phunware Aktie: Füße still halten!
13:21 , Aktiennews
China Mobile Aktie: In selten guter Lage!
13:21 , Aktiennews
Biotest Aktie: Wahnsinn - das ist ein Signal!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...