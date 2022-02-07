Doctor Care Anywhere Group - Growth achieved, now looking to profitability

Doctor Care Anywhere Group (DOC) reported 116% revenue growth in its FY21 trading update, significantly ahead of its 100% growth target for the year. Growth was driven by a 94% y-o-y increase in the number of consultations delivered on DOC’s platform, which accelerated towards the end of the year as supply constraints on GPs eased. Looking ahead, management’s newly announced operating model should support more profitable scalability by diversifying its blend of services.