Erweiterte Funktionen



Diurnal Group - Leveraging the known pathway




26.04.22 14:28
Edison Investment Research

Diurnal has announced the extension of its existing marketing and distribution agreement with EffRx Pharmaceuticals, to include Efmody (in addition to Alkindi) in Switzerland. The agreement is in line with Diurnal’s strategy to leverage Alkindi’s supply chain and distribution network for Efmody and we expect more such agreements in the near future. After filing a market authorisation application (MAA) to Swissmedic in H222, EffRx expects the product to be launched in 2024. Further, on 20 April Diurnal announced that it has extended its marketing agreement (for Alkindi and Efmody) with Er-Kim to add Greece, Cyprus and Malta to the existing markets (Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria).

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC). Börsenprofis setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,159 € 0,159 € -   € 0,00% 26.04./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDB6Q760 A2ACSA 0,81 € 0,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,159 € 0,00%  09:07
Stuttgart 0,187 € 0,00%  11:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL). Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...