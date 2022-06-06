Diurnal Group - First patient dosed in the US CONnECT study

Diurnal has dosed the first patient in its pivotal Phase III CONnECT clinical trial assessing DNL-0200/Efmody in adults with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) for the US and Japanese markets, marking a key step in the asset’s clinical progression. The year-long trial is the first blinded study in CAH, according to management. Headline data are expected in 2024 and are material to Efmody’s prospects in United States. We also believe positive results from this study could potentially create an uplift in sales for Efmody in Europe, where the market sentiment has been affected by the recent SMC decision.