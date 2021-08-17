Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Rohstoff - Solid H1 results, strong cash flow generation
17.08.21 11:54
Edison Investment Research
Strong production and oil prices led to Deutsche Rohstoff’s (DRAG’s) solid results in H121 with EBITDA up 150% to c €40m (c €16m in H120) and net cash flow generation of c €17m. Management, which is typically conservative, has increased earnings guidance for 2021 and 2022. An extensive $60m drilling programme, comprising 12 wells at Cub Creek’s Knight pad and one well at Bright Rock’s new acreage in Wyoming, is due for completion by end-Q3 with production commencing in Q4.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,85 €
|16,60 €
|-0,75 €
|-4,52%
|17.08./17:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0XYG76
|A0XYG7
|18,05 €
|6,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,85 €
|-4,52%
|17:14
|Xetra
|15,75 €
|-2,17%
|17:38
|Stuttgart
|15,80 €
|-3,66%
|16:45
|München
|16,10 €
|-4,17%
|12:32
|Hamburg
|16,05 €
|-4,46%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|15,70 €
|-4,56%
|16:00
|Berlin
|15,75 €
|-5,69%
|17:52
|Frankfurt
|15,80 €
|-6,78%
|17:20
= Realtime
