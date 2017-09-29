Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Post: the market environment is improving
29.09.17 11:45
Independent Research
Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).
In its most recent update WTO raised its forecasts for the global trade in goods for the ongoing year (+3.6% (margin: +3.2 to +3.9%; previously: +2.4%) y/y; 2018e: +3.2% (margin: +1.4% to +4.4%) y/y). Compared to the previous years this means a significant acceleration (2013: +2.4% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.6% y/y; 2016: +1.3% y/y). What’s more, for the first time in a number of years the trade in goods will grow faster than the actual BIP according to the projections (2013: +2.3% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.7% y/y; 2016: +2.3% y/y; 2017e: +2.8% y/y; 2018e: +2.8% y/y).
On top of that, the German association for wholesale and foreign trading (BGA) also raised their forecasts for the growth in German exports for the current year (+5.0% (previously: +2.5%) y/y). Moreover, the recent market sentiment index of the German association of e-commerce and mail-order business (bevh) for October indicates that shippers, at least, continue to be rather optimistic for the future (service providers expect the business to remain on the same level).
In all, the market environment for the DAX listed enterprise has brightened. Diermeier therefore raised some of his forecasts (among other things EPS 2018e: 2.46 (previously: EUR 2.40). Recently, the stock of the German logistics groups experienced a significant price increase (QTD: +15%; YTD: +21%).
Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post raising the target price from EUR 35 to EUR 39. (Analysis dated September 29, 2017) (29.09.2017/ac/a/d)
In its most recent update WTO raised its forecasts for the global trade in goods for the ongoing year (+3.6% (margin: +3.2 to +3.9%; previously: +2.4%) y/y; 2018e: +3.2% (margin: +1.4% to +4.4%) y/y). Compared to the previous years this means a significant acceleration (2013: +2.4% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.6% y/y; 2016: +1.3% y/y). What’s more, for the first time in a number of years the trade in goods will grow faster than the actual BIP according to the projections (2013: +2.3% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.7% y/y; 2016: +2.3% y/y; 2017e: +2.8% y/y; 2018e: +2.8% y/y).
In all, the market environment for the DAX listed enterprise has brightened. Diermeier therefore raised some of his forecasts (among other things EPS 2018e: 2.46 (previously: EUR 2.40). Recently, the stock of the German logistics groups experienced a significant price increase (QTD: +15%; YTD: +21%).
Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post raising the target price from EUR 35 to EUR 39. (Analysis dated September 29, 2017) (29.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Sven Diermeier
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21821
|Deutsche Post
|28.10.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15