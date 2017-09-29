Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Post: the market environment is improving




29.09.17 11:45
Independent Research

Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).

In its most recent update WTO raised its forecasts for the global trade in goods for the ongoing year (+3.6% (margin: +3.2 to +3.9%; previously: +2.4%) y/y; 2018e: +3.2% (margin: +1.4% to +4.4%) y/y). Compared to the previous years this means a significant acceleration (2013: +2.4% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.6% y/y; 2016: +1.3% y/y). What’s more, for the first time in a number of years the trade in goods will grow faster than the actual BIP according to the projections (2013: +2.3% y/y; 2014: +2.7% y/y; 2015: +2.7% y/y; 2016: +2.3% y/y; 2017e: +2.8% y/y; 2018e: +2.8% y/y).

On top of that, the German association for wholesale and foreign trading (BGA) also raised their forecasts for the growth in German exports for the current year (+5.0% (previously: +2.5%) y/y). Moreover, the recent market sentiment index of the German association of e-commerce and mail-order business (bevh) for October indicates that shippers, at least, continue to be rather optimistic for the future (service providers expect the business to remain on the same level).

In all, the market environment for the DAX listed enterprise has brightened. Diermeier therefore raised some of his forecasts (among other things EPS 2018e: 2.46 (previously: EUR 2.40). Recently, the stock of the German logistics groups experienced a significant price increase (QTD: +15%; YTD: +21%).

Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post raising the target price from EUR 35 to EUR 39. (Analysis dated September 29, 2017) (29.09.2017/ac/a/d)



Aktuell
Volltreffer - 27,93g/t Gold - Noch bessere Resultate in Kürze!
Neuer 703% Gold Hot Stock nach 500% mit Jayden Resources und 593% mit Aben Resources!  
 
Grand Portage Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,32 € -0,22 € -0,56% 27.10./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 39,72 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Sven Diermeier
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,215 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Berlin 39,29 € +2,64%  27.10.17
Düsseldorf 39,41 € +2,15%  27.10.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,9975 $ +1,88%  26.10.17
Hamburg 39,09 € +1,14%  27.10.17
Hannover 39,35 € +0,55%  27.10.17
München 39,145 € -0,42%  27.10.17
Stuttgart 39,136 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Frankfurt 39,143 € -0,54%  27.10.17
Xetra 39,10 € -0,56%  27.10.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Graphen-Hersteller - Quantensprung für Elektroauto-Akkus! Neuer 496% Graphite Hot Stock will Abnahmedeal mit Tesla!

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21821 Deutsche Post 28.10.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...